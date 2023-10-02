Sunbird Hotels & Resorts has sponsored 2023 Presidential charity golf tournament at a tune of K5 million.

Aimed at raising funds to assist needy university students and survivors of cyclone Freddy the Golf tournament is organized under the theme “swing to serve “ and is scheduled to take place at Lilongwe Golf Club on 21 October.

Speaking during Cheque presentation on Friday at Sunbird Hotel in Lilongwe, Sunbird Head of Sales, Marketing and Distribution, Temwa Kanjadza said the donation is part of their corporate social responsibility and that they are motivated with the fact that the funds will go towards promoting education among underprivileged University students.

“As Sunbird, we are compelled to do our part, to sponsor and support this initiative whose proceeds will be injected into the education system to assist many bright and deserving students who dream about pursuing a higher education but face financial challenges. One of our corporate social responsibility pillars is to support the education sector and we believe this Presidential charity golf tournament is a noble initiative to support,” she said

Kanjadza further commented, “We join the Government and other stakeholders that are doing everything possible to ensure deserving students get all the necessary support to excel in their academics, so that lack of school fees should not be a barrier to their success in life”.

In his remarks, Chairperson of Fundraising sub commitee for presidential Charity Initiative Boyld Luwe thanked Sunbird for their continued support towards the initiative and made a commitment to ensure that the funds have properly been managed.

He said,the funds will go towards reducing the number of students dropping out of college due to lack of funding and also part of it will be used in helping those people who were affected by Cyclone Freddy.

He added that the initiative seeks to raise K400 Million and so far they have managed to raise K340 Million and they are optimistic that they will reach the target.

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is Malawi’s leading hotel chain with 10 properties including four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi namely; Sunbird Capital, Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Lilongwe, and Sunbird Mzuzu, three popular beach resorts along Lake Malawi namely; Sunbird Waterfront, Sunbird Livingstonia, Sunbird Nkopola, a beachside Inn on the northern lakeshore, Sunbird Chintheche, and an iconic mountain resort in the former capital city of Zomba; Sunbird Kuchawe and Kalipano by Sunbird in Dowa.

Sunbird Hotels & Resorts is also known for offering excellent and personalized services, great cuisine and comfortable accommodation.