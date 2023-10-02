President Lazarus Chakwera has led hundreds of Malawians to pay last respects to former President of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Late John Zenus Ungapange Tembo in a ceremony conducted at the party’s Headquarters in Lilongwe.

Tembo died at a private clinic in Lilongwe on Tuesday last week at the age of 91.

During the ceremony which started with prayers conducted by the Nkhoma Synod, President Chakwera led numerous party members to pay their last respect to the former MCP President who served the party for over a decade.

Preaching at the ceremony, Rev Dr Davidson Chifungo said Malawians should cerebrate the life of the late Dr John Tembo for his meaningful developmental contribution in the country.

“Dr Tembo was a man with focus and faith as he could not be easily shaken but worked hard to achieve greater things for the party as well as the nation,” said Dr Chifungo.

One of the family members, Morgan Tembo said the family will remember JZU as someone who worked hard to establish various companies such as Raiply (formerly VIPLY), Press Corporation, Tobacco Commission, construction of Chancellor College in Zomba, among others.

Among other notable people at the ceremony included Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, former President Dr Joyce Banda, former Vice President Khumbo Hastings Kachali, Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara and Secretary to the President and Cabinet Collen Zamba.

Late Tembo will be buried at his home in Traditional Authority (TA) Kaphuka in Dedza on Wednesday.

Reported by Leonard Masauli