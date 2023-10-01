The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has challenged the High Court’s order for the party to hold a convention in 90 days.

The DPP in a statement it has applied for a stay of the ruling pending appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

“While the DPP respects orders of the courts, it is also within it’s rights to appeal to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal,” says the statement signed by DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba.

Namalomba has since appealed to DPP members to remain calm until the outcome from the Supreme Court is known.

In July this year, DPP National Governing Council (NGC) made a resolution that the elective conference will happen in 2024.

Last week, High court Judge Simeon Mdeza, nullified the NGC decision saying the DPP failed to comply with with a court order made on 05th May 2022.

In the 2022 order, the court ordered DPP to hold dully constituted NGC and Central committee meetings within reasonable time in accordance with the DPP constitution.

Mdeza in his ruling described the failure to hold a convention as a threat to democracy.