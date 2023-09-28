Former Malawi international Peter Mponda is the new Head Coach for South Africa’s first division side Black Leopards.

The former Flames and Nyasa Big Bullets captain was already working at Leopards as assistant coach. His promotion comes after the firing of Spaniard Alejandro Dorado this week due to the club’s poor performances.

Dorado who was appointed at the start of the 22023/24 season has overseen three defeats and one draw, leaving the team second from bottom in the second-tier division.

Mponda’s first match in charge will be against Upington City on Saturday as the Leopards seek to gain promotion to the South African Premier Soccer League.

Mponda who played for Leopards between 2004 and 2010, joined the club in June this year after leaving FCB Nyasa Big Bullets where he was working as assistant coach.