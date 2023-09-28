The Malawi Human Rights Resource Center (MHRRC) has called on all Civil Society Organisations (CSO) to build stronger movements to advocate for the removal of restrictive abortion laws in Malawi.

This comes as the world is commemorating the International Safe Abortion Day and the theme ‘Unstoppable Movements: Movement Building, Solidarity and Justice for the Rights to Safe Abortion ‘.

It is estimated that each year, 141,000 Malawian women have abortions, almost all of which are clandestine and 60 percent of abortions result in complications that require medical treatment while 40 percent do not result in complications.

“As we commemorate the International Safe Abortion Day, we call on all CSOs to build stronger movements to advocate for the removal of restrictive abortion laws and liberalization of the same,” said MHRRC.

MHRRC has also stated that it stands in solidarity with all women and girls seeking safe abortion and activists fighting for the world to access safe abortion.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), access to safe abortion protects the health of women as well as girls and women should be able to access safe and respectful abortion care, when they need it, without fear of harm, punishment or crimination.