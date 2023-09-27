The Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Service (DRTSS) on Monday

impounded unregistered motorcycles at Dunduzu roadblock, Mapale, Zolozolo, Nkhorongo and other areas within Mzuzu.

DRTSS carried out the operation in conjunction with the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

Augustus Nkhwazi, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Northern Region Police Headquarters, said the police want to ensure that motorcycles which are used as motorcycles taxis are registered in line with road traffic regulations.

He added that the motorcycles which have been impounded will be required to undergo processes and documentations by law before they are given back.

The impounded motorcycles are currently being kept at the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Service offices in Mzuzu.

In recent years there have been concerns over the increase in accidents involving motorcycles and there have been calls for the police to enforce regulations to curb the accidents.