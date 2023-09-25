The Ministry of Education has temporarily suspended the use of food items at Lunzu Secondary School in Blantyre over suspected food poisoning which has affected 45 students.

On Monday afternoon, social media was flooded with videos of some students at Lunzu Secondary School in agony and being taken to hospitals for treatment as they complained about stomach ache.

While acknowledging the health incident at the school, Ministry of Education public relations officer Mphatso Nkuonera said the suspected food poisoning has affected about 45 students at the institution.

However, Nkuonera said the matter is under control as most students were treated as outpatients but he was quick to mention that three students are still admitted at Mlambe Mission Hospital receiving medication.

“We have received the news about the health incident at Lunzu Secondary School. We would like to confirm that the development is true. So far, 45 students have been affected, but most of them are responding to treatment well. Three of the learners are still at the Hospital waiting for further observation,” said Nkuonera.

Nkuoner further reported that the ministry has ordered suspension of use of all food items at the school until there are more facts on the cause of the health incident.

“The ministry has suspended the use of all food items at the school as we are working on the matter immediately. We will keep you updated. The video clip making rounds in the social media is true,” he added.

Meanwhile, authorities are yet to identify the real cause of the situation but social media reports indicate that the students mate their fate after taking one of the school meals.