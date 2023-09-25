Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the ongoing attacks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and reiterated its “firm position to stand by the Palestinian people.”

This condemnation was expressed in a statement shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which emphasized that these attacks undermine Israel’s commitment to peace and justice.

In a recent statement posted on the Ministry’s official platform, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed profound regret over the continued actions of Israeli authorities. These actions not only jeopardize international peace efforts but also contravene established international principles and norms regarding the respect of religious sanctities.

The statement reads, “The ministry expresses the Kingdom’s regret for the practices carried out by Israeli authorities that undermine international peace efforts and contradict international principles and norms regarding the respect of religious sanctities.” Saudi Arabia also reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian people, a direct response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech during the United Nations General Assembly.

“The Kingdom firmly stands with the Palestinian people and supports all efforts aimed at ending the Israeli occupation of Palestine.” Saudi Arabia reiterated its ultimate goal of assisting “the Palestinian people in establishing their independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Saudi Arabia’s condemnation comes in response to reports of escalating tensions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest sites in Islam, located in the heart of Jerusalem’s Old City. The mosque has been a long-standing flashpoint for conflicts between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.

The Kingdom’s strong stance underscores its commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, advocating for dialogue, diplomacy, and the recognition of the rights and aspirations of all parties involved.

As tensions continue to rise in the region, Saudi Arabia serves as a beacon of hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and the restoration of stability while respecting the rights and dignity of all individuals involved. The Kingdom’s condemnation of the attacks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque highlights the importance of safeguarding religious sites and upholding the principles of international law in the pursuit of lasting peace in the Middle East.