The Malawi Police Service has called on Malawians to cooperate with the law enforcers who are investigating two murder cases which have occurred over the past week in Lilongwe.

Through a statement released by MPS, signed by Public Relations Officer Peter Kalaya, the service has asked for cooperation in the investigation of the incidents.

The statement further highlighted that at the moment, MPS is meeting and interviewing relatives, workmates and friends of the deceased to gather information on the cases.

“The service calls upon all to cooperate with it by availing themselves when needed and opening up in providing the information,” said Kalaya.

He further stated that service has stated that it is carrying out targeted intelligence -led operations and has intensified its visibility, both in cities and rural areas, to flush out criminals.

“The Malawi Police Service (MPS) wishes to assure Malawians that it is zeroing in making positive headway to arrest suspects of Lilongwe’s infamous murder incidents recorded in the past week in which bodies of victims were found stuck in their vehicles,” it stated.

Last week, a man identified as Allan Witika was found dead in a vehicle in Lilongwe and over the weekend a Reserve Bank of Malawi identified as Agnes Katengeza was also found dead over the weekend.