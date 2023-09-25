Image: Unsplash

Drug testing in sports has become a lot more prevalent in recent years, especially in sports where strength and muscle definition are important. This has driven athletes to find food supplements that contain natural ingredients to assist with strength and muscle building. This has, in turn, driven the increase in the number of health food stores that carry these supplements.

Legal steroids refer to natural dietary supplements that increase muscle mass and improve athletic performance. These supplements are not to be confused with anabolic steroids. Anabolic steroids are prescription medications used to treat disease and are illegal without a doctor’s prescription.

Many athletes search for an alternative to steroids as the serious side effects of anabolic steroid abuse are well documented. They are looking for natural products that will assist with muscle mass and athletic performance, and these legal steroids fill that need.

There are many of these supplements on the market, and each contains a different combination of ingredients. Each brand has its own recipe that will include substances such as proteins, anti-inflammatories, vitamins, and minerals. The exact quantity of each ingredient varies by brand.

Benefits of these Supplements

Legal steroids contain a wide range of ingredients that target different parts of the body.

Creatine is an amino acid that contributes to muscle building. Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) also contributes to overall body strength, while the steroidal saponins found in Tribulus terrestris improve testosterone levels and muscle function. D-Aspartic acid (D-Asp) also contributes to the production of testosterone. Vitamin D works to promote bone strength, while zinc and magnesium also work with muscles and the recovery of muscles after strenuous exercise. Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is a precursor molecule used by the body to create testosterone. Ginseng and fenugreek are herbs that have been used for centuries to promote longevity and general health.

These supplements contain a wide range of substances proven to be beneficial to health. Not only will they aid in an athlete’s quest for improvement, but they will also provide a wide range of general health benefits.

Do These Supplements Work?

According to research by Postandcourier.com, when used correctly, these supplements will have an effect on your body and performance. As with all-natural products, using these supplements will not provide a quick fix. These compounds take time to react with your metabolism, so they will have to be taken over a period of many weeks to gain the full effect.

These supplements cannot be used on their own to provide the results sought by athletes. They must be used in conjunction with good nutrition and an exercise routine. The athlete must be disciplined to eat correctly and to follow a planned resistance and strength-building exercise regime to gain the full effects of the supplements.

Athletes with special dietary needs, such as vegans, will also have to examine the list of active ingredients to ensure they fit the requirements of the dietary regime.

Risks and Side Effects

Dietary supplements don’t require FDA testing before being marketed. This means that the consumer must rely on the integrity of the manufacturer to ensure that the ingredients used in the supplement are safe for human consumption. Athletes should ensure that the supplement they take is manufactured in a trusted laboratory.

Each ingredient used in these supplements carries a low risk of side effects, but humans are very different from one another, so what may suit one person will not suit another. When starting a course of these tablets some people may experience ill effects. Some athletes may feel sick, while others may have stomach upsets or headaches. Another possible problem could be irritability with friends and family. If any of these occur, stop using the supplement, and discuss the situation with a doctor.

Ladies who are trying to fall pregnant or who are pregnant should not be taking these supplements without speaking to their doctor or midwife first. This is also true for mothers who are nursing babies.

One of the ways to grow muscle mass is to encourage the production of testosterone. In ladies, this can mean increasing testosterone levels as well. Ladies could find themselves growing unwanted hair or other side effects.

It is important for consumers to spend time researching the organization that produces the supplement they are intending to take. A common complaint against supplements is that the potency of the herbs and other natural ingredients varies according to the batch. This is due to factors such as the time of year they are harvested and from where they have been sourced. Responsible manufacturers ensure that they have a suitable mix of products so they can be sure that the potency of each batch is similar. Consumers should look for manufacturers that are both FDA-approved and follow the Good Manufacturing Guidelines.

To Wrap Up

It is unwise to try and use supplements instead of having good nutrition and a balanced exercise regimen. Overreliance on a supplement can lead to unhealthy habits, and care must be taken by athletes to ensure that supplements support their diet and don’t become the focus of their lives.

Be aware of where the supplement is produced and make sure that it is produced by a reliable laboratory. Use the internet to find out if the laboratory has a good manufacturing record so as to avoid any complications. There are lots of low-quality supplements marketed over the internet, but buying a cheap knock-off can be detrimental to your health.

Also, if you intend to take more than one supplement, note all the ingredients in all supplements and the stated amount of each. Add up the value for each supplement and make sure that the total amount for an individual ingredient will not exceed the safe daily limit. It is too easy to overdose on one component if it appears in every supplement you take.

These supplements, when used correctly and in conjunction with diet and an exercise regime, will appreciably increase strength and muscle bulk. So they should be used carefully to make sure that they produce the desired result.