Mighty Waka Waka Tigers on Sunday came from behind to draw with Ekwendeni Hammers m at Rumphi Stadium.

Hammers scored a quick goal through Samuel Adebiya Adeyemi on 7 minutes and had an upper hand to add another goal after several chances in the first half but wasted several opportunities.

Christopher Nyambose’s boys came different in the second half as they played fantastic football.

In the 68 minute, Hammers goal stopper left the line of duty and ended up being beaten by an aerial ball before Precious Chiudza shot into the net to make it 1-

Coach Elias Chirambo said his boys relaxed after taking the lead.

“Tigers gave us a good game and we played well today only that our boys relaxed with a single goal, and our opponents came hard in the second round ,” said Chirambo.

Christopher Nyambose, Tigers coach said his boys are not used to natural grass.

“The ground is too slippery, my boys are not used to this natural grass because we are used with artificial turf,” he said

He, however, added that his team still has many games and their target is to hit 40 points or above and not get relegated from the league..

The point has given Hammers 29 points from 22 games and they are on position 10 while Tigers have 28 points from 24 games and are on position 11.