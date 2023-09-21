First Lady Monica Chakwera says Malawi is doing well in the fight against Tuberculosis as the the number of TB incidences has decreased from 197 per 100,000 people in 2015 to 125 per 100,000 in 2022.

Madam Chakwera made the remarks during the End Tuberculosis Innovation Summit in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) conference.

“Strategies such as mobile diagnostics, community sputum collection, door to door screening are enablers to end TB by 2030,” said Chakwera.

She added that Malawi is still facing challenges in the fight, such as lack of resources and poor service delivery which require collective efforts to mobilize and adequately implement strategies that will help end TB.

“We ask for more support from various stakeholders and international institutions as it will help to boost the programme and service delivery for Malawi to achieve TB elimination,” she added.

Meanwhile, Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Jae Wook Choi, who is also the ambassador of Global Health security, urged all countries to unite and commit to bridge the gap and strengthen the growing and thriving TB innovations ecosystem to eliminate TB.