Police at Chileka in Blantyre district have nabbed a second suspect who was on the run after breaking into police officer’s house and stealing various items.

According to Chileka police public relations officer Sergeant Jonathan Phillipo, the suspect has been identified as Harry John, 28, from Kiyala village, Traditional Authority Chigalu in Blanytre district.

Sergeant Phillipo said the suspect fled the area following the arrest of his accomplice Davie Mtendere after the duo broke into a house of a police officer based at Chileka police station.

It is reported that the duo went away with assorted items including Sony Mgongo 4.2 channel entertainment unit and hotplate oven.

Meanwhile, police have also recovered the stolen items worth K1.9 million and the owner has positively identified the items.

He has since been charged with burglary and theft offences and will appear before court after the completion of paperwork.