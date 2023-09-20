A 37-year-old man has been found dead in a car in Lilongwe and police suspect he was murdered by unknown assailants.

Confirming the development to the local media was spokesperson for Lingadzi Police Station Salome Zgambo who identified the deceased ast Allan Witika.

Zgambo reported that Witika who was a Sales Manager for Coca-cola Beverages, was found dead in his car on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at a place called Gogo Jenala in Lilongwe’s Area 15.

Witika

The Spokesperson says their preliminary findings indicate that Witika may have been murdered elsewhere and shifted to where his car was found parked.

“We think this happened between 6am and 7am this morning and the position of the body shows that this is murder. The body was moved from the front seat to behind seats and had deep cuts in the head. We have since opened a murder docket,” Zgambo told the local media.

The spokesperson further reported that Witika hailed from Liwonde Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kanduku in Mwanza District.