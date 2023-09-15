Goods valued K160 million have been destroyed after a truck belonging to Pharmanova Limited and carrying assorted medicines caught fire on Thursday afternoon along the Jenda-Mzuzu M1 road.

According to a report by Mzimba Police Publicist, Peter Botha, the medicines which include Panado, Hedax and Novafen were burned down in the fire. The truck also carried other items like Glycerine and Camphor Cream.

Botha said the medicines and other items were meant to be delivered in Mzuzu but the main fuse box on the vehicle started producing sparks, which caused the dashboard to catch fire.

The driver got out before the whole truck got burned.

Items valued at K160 million were destroyed by the fire.