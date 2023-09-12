A Non Governmental Organization which seeks to fight for men’s rights to access their children after divorce, ‘Justice 4 Men’, has been introduced in Malawi.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was ‘Justice 4 Men’ founder and Executive Director, Lewis Kamundi based in UK who said the organization has been formed to prevent scenarios of children losing love and care of either parent after parental divorce or separation.

Kamundi said he is always troubled to see children going through hard times just because of parental divorce or separation, hence the idea to introduce the organization in Malawi.

The Director further added that no parent should be taking an advantage after a divorce to block the other from accessing children saying this affects children in the long run and added that the NGO will defend men’s rights and advancing shared parenting in child rearing.

“The goal is to end fatherlessness and family breakdown, protect children from losing contact with either parent, promote equal treatment and shared parenting, and address high rates of male suicide, depression, and other health issues linked to family breakdown, including sexual abuse, rape, mental health issues, and incarceration.

“Justice 4 Men aims to promote shared parenting and fatherhood in Malawi. We shall be organizing educational workshops and awareness campaigns to publicize the importance of fatherhood and the impact of losing contact with one parent on children’s well-being.

“In addition, we shall also be providing legal assistance and counselling services to parents going through divorce or separation, ensuring they both understand their rights and responsibilities,” said Kamundi.

Kamundi indicated that ‘Justice 4 Men’ will also be providing mental health support to victims of mental health issues, lobby for research into mental health risk factors in surrounding communities and also advocate for legal reforms that prioritize reinstating fatherhood in societies, shared parenting, and children’s rights.

He added that they will establish a toll-free national helpline to help report instances of children suffering due to separation, divorce, or bereavement of their parents or for the lack of a father in their lives.

To comprehensively support families going through challenging times, Kamundi said his NGO will collaborate with other NGOs and also said it will be organizing child-centered activities to help children cope with the challenges of divorce or separation.

Kamundi has since pleaded with couples in Malawi and those in diaspora to always sort their differences after a divorce so that the interests of their children are always prioritized.