First Lady Monica Chakwera has urged all stakeholders in the country to unite and combat Gender Based Violence (GBV).

The First Lady said this when she was launching the Unifying Campaign in Dowa district.

During the launch which was attended by Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, traditional leaders and other government officials, Chakwera said education should be key in ending GBV and early marriages should be discouraged.

“I urge all political leaders, religious leaders and civil servants to collaborate in eradicating Gender Based Violence,” she said.

She also highlighted on the need to provide equal education for both boys and girls and quality access to health services for everyone in the country.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daudi reiterated on the need to unite people in the fight against GBV and added that Malawians must work together to promote equal education.

On the other hand, Deputy Director of Family Health Services (FHS), Chiwawa Nkhoma said the campaign will greatly facilitate the fight against Gender Based Violence in the country and enhance girl child education.