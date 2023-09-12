The Chevening Scholarships are now open for applications from Malawian students who want to pursue a master’s degree in the UK. The scholarships offer full financial support, including tuition fees, living expenses, and travel costs.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, leadership potential, and a commitment to making a difference in their communities. Applicants must be Malawian nationals and must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Aspiring scholars can submit their applications through the online platform. The scholarships are available to study at more than 150 UK university in a wide range of subjects. In addition to academic excellence, scholars gain access to an array of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural opportunities.

The deadline to apply for the Chevening Scholarships is November 7, 2023.

How to Apply for Chevening Scholarships

The application process for the Chevening Scholarships is as follows:

Create an account on the Chevening website. Complete the online application form. Submit your academic transcripts and other supporting documents. Write a personal statement explaining why you would like to be a Chevening Scholar and how you would use the scholarship to make a difference in your community. Be interviewed by a Chevening Selection Committee.

The Chevening Scholarships are a highly competitive award, so it is important to start the application process early and to make sure that your application is well-written and error-free.

Benefits of a Chevening Scholarship

The Chevening Scholarships offer a number of benefits, including:

Full financial support to pursue a master’s degree in the UK

The opportunity to network with other Chevening Scholars from around the world

The chance to participate in a pre-sessional academic program

Access to a range of professional development opportunities

A Chevening Scholarship can be a life-changing opportunity for Malawian students who want to pursue a master’s degree in the UK and make a difference in their communities.

Established in 1983, the Chevening program has supported over 55,000 professionals worldwide. For the 2024/2025 academic year, approximately 1,500 scholarships are available globally as Chevening celebrates its 40th anniversary.

“If you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening Scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you”, said Fiona Ritchie, the British High Commissioner to Malawi.

The Chevening program does not only support underprivileged people who can not afford postgraduate fees in the UK. Ritchie said this is because “there is no such thing as a ‘typical’ scholar” for the programme. The programme targets individuals with the potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

Malawi High Court judge, Justice Zione Ntaba who recently benefitted from the scholarship said the Chevening Scholarship allowed her to grow both “personally and professionally”.

“The scholarship allowed me to grow professionally in both Malawi and the United Kingdom, where I worked on interesting areas like sovereign debt and the Attorney General’s office. The networks I made during my studies have continued to be useful, especially in my judicial career, fostering justice and the rule of law in Malawi.”

For detailed information on eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications, prospective candidates can visit the Chevening website here.

Originating in 1983, Chevening has evolved into a prestigious international awards program, welcoming scholars from over 160 countries and territories worldwide. Over the past five years, nearly 8,000 scholarships have been awarded.

The name ‘Chevening’ derives from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent, currently serving as the joint official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.