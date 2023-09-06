…10 Chinese nationals on the run

Malawi Police have arrested 43-year-old Benson Vitsitsi, the owner of Kwezy buses, over US$5.7 million (K6 billion) money laundering and forex externalisation scheme.

Vitsitsi was arrested yesterday and it is alleged that he started commiting the offences in 2017.

Deputy National Police Spokesperson Alfred Chimthere says the suspect was working with twelve other people including two Malawian women – Angela Chigwira and Monica Arame – and 10 Chinese nationals who are on the run.

Vitsitsi has been charged with money laundering, illegal externalization of foreign currency, conspiracy to commit offences and aiding another to commit offences.

In 2017, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) said Vitsitsi falsified bank documents which he presented to MRA as remittance documents to the supplier of the buses in China

MRA ordered Vitsitsi to pay additional duty amounting to K16.2 million and a fine of K15 million.