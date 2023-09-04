Jenda Police in Mzimba have launched a search for assailants who murdered a man identified as Lyton Ndabandaba, 91, by chopping off his private parts and spiking his eyes on Friday.

According to Jenda Police Station Spokesperson, Macfarlen Mseteka, the old man stayed alone as his wife died some years back.

“Around 11 pm, the granddaughter to the deceased heard a scream calling out loud her name. She then rushed to the house where she found the deceased lying in agony with his private parts chopped off and his eyes pierced,” he said.

Mseteka said the granddaughter called her uncle and the victim was taken to Mqocha Police Unit where they were sent to Jenda Rural Hospital and later referred to Mzimba District Hospital.

“Post-mortem results conducted at Mzimba District Hospital indicate that Ndabandaba died due to shock from severe loss of blood secondary to chopping off his private parts,” he said.

Reported by Austine Kachilika