The Department of National Parks and Wildlife says there has been a decrease in the number of wildlife crimes in Malawi due to enforcement in the country’s borders.

Statistics seen by this publication indicate that this year there has been a slight decrease in the number of wildlife crimes and abuse in the country compared to the same period recorded last year.

The statistics show that this year, Pangolin cases from January to July were at 9 while last year during the same period 14 cases were recorded.

The statistics also show that ivory cases were at 8 from January to July this year while during the same period last year there were 15 cases.

From January to July this year, 14 arrests were made on Pangolin cases while last year during the same period, 25 arrests were made.

On Ivory cases, 12 arrests have been made from January to July this year while last year the same period 29 arrests.

The department has also seized 9 pangolins from January to July this year, a decrease from the 19 Pangolins that were seized last year during the same period.

The department of wildlife also seized 112 kilograms of ivory from January to July this year while in the same period last year the department seized 198 kilograms of ivory.

Commenting on the decrease, Public Relations Officer for the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Joseph Nkosi said working with communities as well the media has contributed to the decrease in the number of cases.

“The introduction of parks officers in ports of entries or exit in our borders has contributed to the decrease in the cases. We are still working with communities on how they can alert us when they observe wildlife malpractices. Public awareness through radio jingles, posters and billboards have also helped a lot in reducing the cases,” said Nkosi.

He added that stiff penalties provided for in the amended National Parks and Wildlife Act which carry a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment have also been sending a warning to would be offenders.

On reasons why people traffick pangolins, Nkosi said some people eat pangolins and use the scales for treating different ailments though scientists have not proven the medical value of the pangolin scales.

Recently, Mchinji First Grade Magistrate court sentenced two Mozambican nationals to five years imprisonment with hard labour each for being found in possession of a live pangolin.