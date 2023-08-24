Three people have been arrested in Nkhotakota after they attempted to move Indian Hemp to Mangochi using Ilala ship.

Police in Nkhotakota say the suspects attempted to board Ilala ship from Nkhotakota to Mangochi with five baskets of Chamba (Indian Hemp).

Nkhotakota Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Chisomo Chuma has identified the five suspects as Lovemore Misoya aged 42, Ganizani Nkhoma aged 25 and Geography Nkhoma 2.

The suspects were found at Kariba fishing dock where they were arrested after failing to produce licence for the hemp.

Police have also arrested two others for being found with five bags of Chamba at Nkhotakota bus depot.

They are 37-year-old Mary Banda and Olivia Phiri aged 28.

The suspects are expected to be charged with possession of Indian Hemp.