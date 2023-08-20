Students from the top ranked university in Malawi have emerged champions at a Southern Africa regional cyber security competition.

The team comprising BSc students in Computer Systems and Security at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has emerged champions at a Southern Africa regional cyber security competition involving universities in the region. The competition was held in cape Town, South Africa.

This is the third consecutive time a team from MUST has won the competition.

The team comprised Alex Imani, Craig Mdokhwe, Max Mkutumula and Maudy Chibanda.

The competition was organized by the Atlantic Council from the USA while MUST’ SAVE project sponsored the team.

The MUST team was competing with teams from universities in South Africa, Namibia, eSwatini and others in the region.

A few months ago, MUST which is nine years old was ranked as the best university in Malawi by the Times Higher Education inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings in 2023.