President Lazarus Chakwera is in South Africa ahead of the five member grouping of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa (BRICS) meeting which officially opens on Tuesday, August, 22 at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

President Chakwera arrived through Lanseria International Airport in the company of First Lady Monica Chakwera and was welcomed by Malawi’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Stella Ndau and other South African delegates.

On arrival, the president said the summit will provide the country an opportunity to engage development partners on ways of addressing debts.

“We will champion our cause with emerging and fellow developing markets through multilateral cooperation to rebalance the world’s economic and political tectonics and make the global system conducive for inclusive growth,” he said.

The summit is being held under the theme “Brics Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism”.

High on the agenda for the summit among others will include discussions on expanding the grouping’s membership to include more countries.

So far a number of African States have expressed interest to join the grouping and they include Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Tunisia, Senegal and Egypt.

Reported by Manasse Nyirenda