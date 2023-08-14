Police in Lilongwe have arrested two people over theft of sinks and other items at Bingu National Stadium.

The suspects include an employee at the stadium.

Lingadzi Police spokesperson Salome Zgambo said the two were arrested last week and following their arrest, police have recovered sinks and other items valued at K2.7 million.

Some of the sinks have been found in hardwares where they were being sold.

Zgambo added that police have since strengthened security at the government owned stadium.

Zgambo has also advised people in the country to refrain from buying stolen items.

The Bingu National Stadium is a 41,000 capacity stadium which was opened in 2017 and it hosts Malawi National Football Team matches.