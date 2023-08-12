The Lions of Kaning’ina Forest, Moyale Barracks, have travelled to Zimbabwe to play a friendly match against a military team from Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Defence Force (ZDF) is commemorating 30th anniversary so an invitation was sent to Malawi Defence Force to send a team to play there.

Moyale will represent Malawi Defence Force at the event to take place on 15th August 2023.

Major General George Jaffu Jnr from Malawi Defence Force is leading the team as leader of delegation.

Commenting on the important of the trip, Nicolas Mhango head Coach for Moyale said the journey will help the team to learn some new things from Zimbabwean counterparts.

“Its a trip that will motivate most of the players that have never played the game outside Malawi. Again, players are feeling happy that MDF has honored and trusted their performances to send and represent MDF in Zimbabwe. It’s upon Moyale to take use of this chance. I believe we will learn much.

“The journey will help us to learn some new things from our friend there, as you know the second round just kicked off last week, so we still have a chance to do better in the league,” said Mhango.

The team expects to return on Wednesday 16th August 2023, through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.