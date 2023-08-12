Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 26-year-old mobile money agent, Evans Makwinja, for allegedly stealing K500,000 belonging to a customer.

According to Blantyre Police Station spokesperson Ivy Mwalabu, on November 22, 2022, the suspect received money amounting to MK4.5 million from a customer to be sent to his account.

However, the suspect only sent MK 4 million and remained with MK500,000.00.

When the customer realised that part of his money was not sent, he confronted the suspect who instead promised to pay back the money.

After two months, the suspect gave his agent card to the complainant so that the customer could realise his money through collection of the money that will be sent by customers.

Soon after getting the card, the customer received money in the card’s account amounting to MK643, 000 (Six hundred and forty-three thousand kwacha).

But when he tried to withdraw the money, he found that the sim was closed. He then called Airtel customer care personnel who told him that the money had already been withdrawn by the suspect.

Following this, the customer reported the matter to law enforcers at Blantyre Police Station who in turn arrested the suspect.

Makwinja is currently in police custody waiting to appear in court.

The suspect comes from Chitengu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo District.