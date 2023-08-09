A 33-year-old identified as Oris Jeke has died after a tractor he was operating overturned and rested on him at Vizara Rubber Plantation in Nkhata-Bay.

Nkhata-Bay police spokesperson, Sergeant Kondwani James, said Jeke was operating a John Deere tractor within South Chombe rubber field with three passengers on board.

A metal bar that joins a trailer to the tractor got broken as the tractor was descending a slope.

The trailer started rolling and hit the tractor forcing it to overturn.

Following the impact, Jeke sustained severe head and internal injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Nkhata-Bay District Hospital .

The three passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the same hospital as out-patients.