Police in Zomba district have cautioned the citizenry to desist from taking the law into their own hands and also taking their own lives whenever they are stressed.

The call was made on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 during a sensitisation meeting held at Masaula Trading Centre, with an aim of ending homicides cases such as murder, mob justice and suicide.

Speaking during the function, Zomba Police Station Community Policing Coordinator, Inspector Naison Chibondo, said the station is concerned with the rising of homicide cases in the district.

He said mob justice is a crime and infringes a constitutional right to life and fare trial which are fundamental principles of human rights.

Inspector Chibondo also said mob justice frustrates the law enforcers from conducting proper investigations that could lead to wiping out criminal gangs that conduct a series of criminal activities in the area and also recovery of items which they acquired unlawfully.

He then warned the masses against taking the law into their own hands as it is criminal and said “Police will arrest all perpetrators of mob justice to face the law as no one is above the law” emphasized Inspector Chibondo.

On suicide cases, Inspector Chibondo said it is worrisome that a lot of people have lost their lives through suicide especially men as they are dying in silence without disclosing issues bothering them to get proper counselling.

He then urged men to break the silence and disregard the stereotype that says “mamuna salira” which has influenced mens’ silence and urged them to visit Victim Support Unit in order to get mental health and psycho-social support.

Taking advantage of the meeting, Police also tackled on issue of child protection, ending gender based violence, reporting suspected criminals to police and also on police bail and corruption.

Speaking earlier, Group Village Headman Masaula said his community is open and ready to support the police in the fight against crime.

The awareness campaign was also spiced up with a drama performance that summed up some of the themes that were discussed during the campaign.