Minister of Mining Monica Chang’anamuno Wednesday disclosed that Malawi Government has set standards targeting all mining investors to make sure that they give back 0.45 percent of total profits back to the community where they are working.

She said government has noted that most investors were not coming forward to give back to the people, as there was no law forcing them to do so.

Chang’anamuno said this in Balaka during a consultative meeting with communities of Phalula where Lindian company is set to start mining Monixite at Kangamkundi Hills located to the west side of Balaka district.

During the same meeting, Judas Group of companies was introduced as potential company that will explore gold in Tsite area within Phalula.

The Minister said: “Apart from the corporate social responsibilities that the companies do voluntarily, 0.45 percent of the profits made at a particular time must be given back to the communities for various developmental activities.”

She added: “Malawi has a lot of opportunities for mining companies to come, so we are appealing investors to come and invest in the country. The minerals that we have will help us to industrialize our country.”

The minister urged investors in the mining to engage community members with awareness and sensitization messages before their exploration and actual mining in different areas of interest in the country.

She emphasized that community engagement was crucial in any activity stressing there could be a lot of challenges if the community was not aware how the mining companies operates.

Member of Parliament for Balaka West, Bertha Ndebele has expressed satisfaction with coming of investors in her constituency as well as Balaka as a district saying this would boost social and economic development of the district as some have already started by constructing Kankao Police Unit.

Reported by Mary Makhiringa