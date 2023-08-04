Students who completed their studies at Exploits University in June last year have faulted the university for delaying their graduation.

Speaking to the local media, the students have talked about the frustrations at the delay by the university to hold a graduation ceremony.

According to the students, they completed their studies in June and some finished their studies in December last year but no communication has been made by the institution as to when they will hold the graduation.

In his response, president of the university Desmond Bikoko has said the university did not make any commitment to the students about conducting a graduation.

He, however, added that the university will conduct the ceremony in April next year.

In 2018, the university came under fire after it held a graduation ceremony but without handing over degrees to the graduates.

Last year, a graduate from the institution went viral on social media after posting a video in which she was seen burning her degree because she had failed to find a job four years after graduating.

In reaction, Exploits through Bikoko revoked Soko’s degree saying the woman’s actions were aimed at tarnishing the image of the university.