A witness in the irregular recruitment of immigration assistants case has told a court in Blantyre that several Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) senior officials including former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika and former Ministers Nicholas Dausi, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Jappie Mhango and Charles Mchacha submitted names of people whom they wanted to be employed at the Immigration Department.

The state witness, former Immigration Principal Human Resources officer , Daston Tasauka Manda, testified today in a case in which former Homeland Security Minister Cecilia Chazama is being accused of facilitating recruitment of 127 immigration assistants who did not qualify for the role in 2018.

Masauko Medi, former Director General of the Immigration and Citizenship Services, as well as Immigration Officers Limbani Chawinga, Pudensiana Makalamba and Chandiwira Chidothe and Hilario Chimota, a former Principal Secretary for the Department of Human Resource Management and Development are also suspects in the case.

Manda has told the Chief Resident’s Magistrate’s Court that several politicians and individuals sent names of people to be considered for the post of immigration assistant.

Manda mentioned Chazama as well as former ministers Joseph Mwanamvekha, Jappie Mhango, Francis Kasaila, Nicholas Dausi, Charles Mchacha and Paul Chibingu.

He added that he also received a list of names from State House, including from former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika and former presidential press Secretary Mgeme Kalirani.

“I received some names through the office of Director General from Hon Paul Chibingu, Mgeme Kalirani, Hon Dausi, Hon Mwanamvekha, Mr Malefula, and Mr Thole,” Manda said.