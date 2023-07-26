Lilongwe-based founder of Life International Church, Prophet Amos Kambale, will hold a one-day conference in Blantyre, where he challenges participants to brace for massive signs and wonders of God.

“The way God has assured me, it will be a miracle for anyone who attends the single-service conference to return without receiving solutions to their life challenges,” Kambale said.

The free but red-carpet event, whose attendance is strictly upon registration (on 0999850100 or 0888850100 for those in Malawi), will be held at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 9am to 12pm.

This will be the first time the prophet conducts a service in Blantyre since he launched his ministry in Lilongwe some years ago.

Justifying why he is coming to Blantyre this time around, the prophet said there has been an influx of visitors every month from Blantyre and other distant districts coming to Lilongwe to seek divine intervention from his ministry. However, there are still so many people who have not been able to travel to Lilongwe, so he has to respond to their cry and make himself available to them.

Recently, a graduate who never got a job for five years after graduating testified in his church in Lilongwe that she got two jobs within one week without interviews, just a few days after the prophet prayed for her. The same testifier also said her business started booming after she heard teachings from the prophet that encouraged believers to start their own businesses.

Prophet Kambale is known for his deep revelation of the word of God, instant healings and deliverances from diseases and addictions, succinct prophecies, jobs, healing of broken marriages, grace for business, and the tangible presence of God that revives souls.

Although every Sunday the prophet ministers in Lilongwe at Mbinzi Secondary School Hall, a few months ago he launched his ministry in Kasungu, where it is reported that scores of people have stopped drinking beer and smoking instantly, barren women have become pregnant, stagnant businesses have flourished, broken marriages have been restored, and, above all, souls have been saved.

Kambale courted controversy a few years ago when he claimed to have healed a woman from HIV/AIDS, which he claimed doctors verified had turned from positive to negative after he offered prayers for her. Again, in 2021, as the Malawi government was about to roll out the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, he prophesied that the nation should take a back seat before receiving the vaccine. This prophecy was fulfilled five days later when seven European countries suspended the use of the vaccine due to its negative side effects. However, critics said it was a coincidence.

Prophet Amos Kambale, who is a qualified architect by profession and a businessman, submits to Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa of Zimbabwe, whom he says is his spiritual father.