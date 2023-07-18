Malawi Congress Party Member of Parliament for Dedza Central Constituency, Daniel Chiwere, died yesterday, weeks after he lost his wife.

The Malawi National Assembly through the Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara, has confirmed Chiwere’s death in a statement dated Monday, July 17th, 2023.

According to the statement, the lawmaker died on Monday this week at Kamuzu Central hospital in Lilongwe. It adds that details of the funeral arrangements will be announced later.

“The Office of the Speaker regrets to announce the death of Honourable Daniel Hamilton Chiwere who until his death was Member of Parliament for Dedza Central Constituency. Honourable Chiwere died on Monday, 17th July, 2023 at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe. Further details of the funeral arrangements will be announced later,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, MCP spokesperson Ezekiel Ching’oma, has described Chiwere’s death as a great loss to the party saying he was very committed and dedicated to the party.

“We can’t comment much because we are saddened by the death. This is so confusing because Chiwere’s wife has just died some three weeks ago,” Ching’oma told the local media.

Chiwere was first elected Member of Parliament for Dedza Central Constituency on MCP ticket in 2014 and he has died while serving his second term as MP for the area following his re-election during 2019 tripartite elections.