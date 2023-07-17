A 20-year-old man identified as Chipiliro Goodson has been arrested in Balaka for allegedly killing his 71-year-old grandmother.

Balaka Police Public Relations Officer Gladson M’bumpha said police records indicate that the woman was living alone in her house and a few months ago, the suspect came from Liwonde to visit his grandmother at Mtandiwa Village.

He then started stealing properties such as chickens and maize belonging to his grandmother.

This, apparently, did not please the grandmother who ordered the suspect to leave the village and go back to his mother at Liwonde, which the suspect was not pleased with.

Prior to the incident, on July 12 2023, the grandmother called the suspect’s sister to the village to help her harvest pigeon peas.

When she arrived home, the suspect’s sister did not find grandmother.

A Search bore no results until on Saturday July 15 2023 when the grandmother’s daughter found the suspect at his quarters, shivering.

The daughter became suspicious and went into the suspect’s house where she found her mother’s body lying in the bedroom whilst covered with a mat, worn out iron sheets and a door frame, with two cut wounds on the head.

The matter was reported to police who recovered an axe and a hoe with blood stains.

The suspect, Chipiliro Goodson, who comes from Mtandiwa Village in Traditional Authority Nkaya in Balaka District, will appear before court soon to answer a charge of murder.