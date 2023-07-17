Local music specialist Giboh Pearson has together with Malawi’s renowned reggae and traditional music legendary, Joseph Nkasa taken a new approach in music as they have gone amapiano in ‘Go Konko’.

Pearson of Phalombe music tagline and Nkasa commonly known as Phungu, released the banger on Sunday evening 16 July, 2023 whose video has been shot and directed by award winning video director Vj Ken.

In Go Konko, which has registered over 55 thousand views on YouTube in 22 hours, the two stars took a moment to advise and encourage people to always go for whatever job that can bring food on one’s table and never mind the distance.

“Kwacha kwacha tsono ndisake ma kwacha/umadziwa level ya shasha/moto uyake magetsi ndakatcha Kuli dola sikutalika/ukamangokhala ukutayika/ntchito sitisankha kumpoto kum’mwera/or yapadzala bola yomwera/kubwera kumowako nditadonyoka/chizungu changa chophotchoka photchoka,” goes Pearson in first verse of the song.

On the other hand, the ‘Wayenda Wapenga’ hitmaker cemented his legendary status as he nailed and bagged the bragging rights in the second verse of Go Konko.

Nkasa sings thaa he does not mind being called in wee hours if the agenda of the call is money and says when it comes to businesses that can bring him food, he can go anywhere regardless of time of the day and distance.

“Wakalamba paja wafuna naneso ndizipepese/sindichoka pali zimowa macheza tiwabhebhetse/amuna ambiri akumadzikhweza chifukwa cha nkhawa/kuzipha chifukwa cha mkazi nabola ndizingomwa bhawa/or 2 AM ukhoza kutchaya ka foni/ngati ayankhe akazanga mungopeleka moni/ndiziwa kuti kwachema mbali yakumenekoko/sipangatheso ma minitsi ndafika kumenekoko,” goes Nkasa’s verse.

Meanwhile, there are praises for the ‘ Idzathera mapenate’ star for the captivating piece which has brought not only a Phungu Nkasa in an attractive and and stylish attire, but also a legend who can dance, unlike in his previous songs.