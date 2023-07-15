Faith leaders in Mchinji have said they will observe days of fasting and prayer so that homosexuality should not be legalised in the country.

The faith leaders on Thursday joined other religious leaders across the country who demonstrated against the idea of homosexuality in the country.

The leaders delivered a five-paged petition to the district council offices stating why homosexuality should not be legalised.

Pastor Noel Chikatuwa of the Malawi Assemblies of God and Chairperson of the Evangelical Association of Malawi in Mchinji said homosexuality is against beliefs and culture of the nation, as such, it is not right to entertain the thought of such practice to be legalised in a God-fearing nation.

The petition, which was signed by different religious groups such Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), Malawi Council of Churches (MCC), Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) and Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM), has called on all arms of government to ensure they respect the will of the people and act on their call.

It also asked different organisations and leaders not to consider the legalisation of homosexuality in quest of money or aid but should rather stand on what is right for the people of the nation.

In her remarks, Evelyn Chima who received the petition on behalf of the District Commissioner (DC), said the message had been received and would make sure to hand it over to the DC so that it reaches the right authorities.

Reported by Winfrida Kamwana