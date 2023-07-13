Play Africa (playafrica.org.za), the pioneering children’s museum and play-focused educational makerspace based in South Africa, has unveiled a Southern Africa-focused edition of the Design Thinking with Children Fellowship Programme.

The initiative aims to empower up to 20 professionals or community leaders in Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Swaziland, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

With a successful track record of training over 60 community leaders, Play Africa equips participants with the skills and support to implement an adaptation of Play Africa’s Designing with Children approach. The approach makes use of a customised Design Thinking curriculum, empowering children to actively and creatively contribute to transforming their communities through ideation and prototyping of innovative solutions. Play Africa fellows play a pivotal role in supporting the development of communities and cities that authentically reflect children’s thinking, creativity, and desires, while effectively addressing their specific needs.

As partners with Play Africa, selected organisations, community groups, and institutions in Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Swaziland, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. will have the unique opportunity to join Play Africa in reaching professionals and community leaders in these countries to amplify children’s voices and creativity while driving impactful transformations in communities and cities throughout Southern Africa.

Partners will receive free access to comprehensive training and resources as well as personalised guidance and mentorship from the Play Africa Design Thinking team.

“We believe in the power of design thinking and the importance of incorporating children’s voices and creativity in community development,” said Zvikomborero Kanyoka, Associate Director at Play Africa.

“Through this partnership opportunity, our aim is to nurture, inspire and equip the next generation of creative thinkers and change-makers across Southern Africa, creating meaningful and impactful experiences for children within communities.”

The Southern African Call for Partners for the Design Thinking with Children Programme extends a warm invitation to institutions, organisations, and community groups in Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Swaziland, Zambia, or Zimbabwe who are dedicated to empowering children’s voices and fostering creativity.

The application deadline for the Southern African Call for Partners for the Design Thinking with Children Programme is Tuesday, 1 August 2023, at 23h59 (SAST). Interested applicants should complete the application form before the deadline.

Play Africa is a pioneering “children’s museum” based at the iconic Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, South Africa, a former prison complex that is now the seat of South Africa’s Constitutional Court. Play Africa operates in courtyards just 15 meters from the cell where former President Nelson Mandela was once incarcerated. As a cultural institution, its exhibits and programmes are designed to stimulate imagination, experimentation, innovation, and problem-solving in children, as well as their families and educators.