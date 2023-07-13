Ntchisi District Council has fired 10 primary school teachers and interdicted three for excessive alcohol drinking and sexually abusing learners.

The district’s Education Manager, Ronnex Banda, brought the development to light on Wednesday during a District Education Network (DEN) meeting where non-state actors dealing in education issues presented their 2023 quarterly reports.

Banda said the reprimanded teachers were involved in excessive alcohol intake while others were indulging in sexual relationships with learners.

He explained that the disciplinary action was one way of the council’s commitment to achieving sanity, quality and relevance in the district’s education sector.

The district education manager also said some teachers whose cases were not fully investigated were re-instated or forced to retire while some with habitual absenteeism were served with warning letters.

“We also have a case where one teacher participated in exhumation of a body of a person with albinism.

“He is serving interdiction while awaiting court clearance. I have brought up this issue because we, as a council, do not condone acts of negligence and we need to move together [with non-state actors] to enforce sanity in our district’s education sector,” said Banda.

Reported by James Mwale