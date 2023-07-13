Ministers Moses Kunkuyu and Monica Chang’anamuno during anti-gay demos in Lilongwe

Minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu and Minister of Mining Monica Chang’anamuno on Thursday took part anti-homosexuality demonstrations organised by religious groups in Malawi.

Kunkuyu and Minister of Mining Monica Chayang’anamuno joined demonstrators before Parliament round about in Lilongwe.

In his speech to the members of the Press, Kunkuyu said as government, they make sure that they are available and hear what people are saying on various issues affecting them and also share what government is doing.

On the delay by government to address Malawians on the issue regarding legalisation of same sex marriages, the Minister said there is no such topic being discussed at both cabinet and legislative levels.

He added that as of now, the law is very clear on homosexuality in the country.

Among other issues which faith groups wants government to address, they made appeal that executive arm of government should not succumb to pressure from international donor community.

“It is undeniable fact that issues of same sex relations and abortion are being advocates by such community”, reads part of it.

The faith groups also called upon international community to respect the sovereignty as nation and not dictating values which conflict with religious and cultural beliefs.

They further appealed to Parliament to come up with laws which strengthen the family and guard against practices which may undermine the moral values.

President of Episcopal Conference of Malawi Archbishop Desmond Tambala challenged that if government will not come out clear on the issue to do with legalisation of same sex marriages, religious groups in Malawi will take action.

Concurring with what Bishop Tambala said, General Secretary for Nkhoma Synod of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) said they will make use of any other podium to tell the whole world that they don’t want homosexuality.

“We will not change the message as we have started demonstrating our disappointment and anger that we don’t want nonsense, “he said.

Members of different religious groups in Malawi participated in the demonstrations in Lilongwe which started from Mtima Woyera Parish passing through Mchesi and Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout to Parliament building where the petition was presented.