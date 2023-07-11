Police in Thyolo have arrested two people for stealing metal scraps from Limbe-Sandama railway line under the Central East African Railway (CEAR).

The two have been identified as Benjamin Lichenya, 26; and Emmanuel Supuni, 40.

Thyolo Police Deputy spokesperson, Rebecca Kashoti, said they got a tip-off that a two tonner motor vehicle registration number BW 107 had carried metal scraps.

The vehicle was coming from Chipho Village, Traditional Authority Mbawera heading to Masambanjati Trading Centre.

“Following that tip off, officers mounted an adhoc road block along Makwasa-Masambanji- Thekerani road. Later in the day, at around 15:00 hours, police officers intercepted the said vehicle,” adds Kashoti.

Police found that the metal scraps were stolen from Limbe-Sandama Railway Line.

Meanwhile, Central East African Railways are yet to identify the metal scraps and advise on the value of the stolen items.

Police have since impounded the vehicle pending further investigations. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon to answer applicable charges.

The arrest comes days after police in the district also intercepted a 7 tonner Hino car registration number PE 2443 that carried metal scraps and 5 gas cylinders.