A room used for storing yet to be administered Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination papers in Mzimba has been broken into.

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) and the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) are investigating the break-in which occurred at Bulala Teacher’s Development Centre (TDC) last night.

According to a police report shared on social media, the Primary Education Advisor at the centre discovered this morning that his office window was open and upon checking further he discovered that the back store where exams are being kept was also broken into.

It adds that the room, which was being guarded by a military officer, had envelopes containing already written exams and yet to be administered exams.

Malawi Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya has told the local media that they are yet to find out if any of the examination papers were at all tampered with during the break-in.

MSCE exams started on 27th June in centres across the country and the last paper will be administered on 21st July 2023.