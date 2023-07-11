Labour authorities in Karonga say workers in mining firms in the district are forced to work more than eight hours without being paid overtime allowance and that female employees are sometimes abused verbally by their employers when the women reject the employers’ sexual advances.

Karonga District Labour Officer Peck Chawinga was speaking on Monday during Karonga District Alternative Mining Indaba which was organized by Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, Norwegian Church Aid and Dan ChurchAid in Malawi.

Peck Chawinga observed that some mining firms contravene the country’s labour laws by, among others, failing to provide protective gear to workers and paying them below the minimum wage stipulated by government.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Mining, Martin Kaluluma Phiri, has said government is working on addressing injustices that community members around mines in Karonga face.

He warned investors of possible penalties for failure to comply with the law, adding that they should be socially responsible by developing positive coordination with the people in their communities.

Chairperson for Wasambo Local Mining Committee, Spenser Mwalweni, was pleased with the meeting, saying it has given them a chance to air out their problems concerning mining firms in their areas.

Karonga District Alternative Indaba 2023 was held under the theme ‘Communities in Karonga for a just and inclusive mineral resource governance’.

Reported by Wakisa Myamba