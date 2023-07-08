With the Netball World Cup just weeks away, SuperSport has selected Malawi Queens legend Mary Waya as analyst for the tournament.

Waya played more than 200 matches for Malawi and also had a stint as a coach of the team .

As host broadcaster of the event, SuperSport will also be responsible for the world broadcast feed, which will be taken by, among others, Sky UK, Fix Australia, the BBC, Sky NZ, Astro (Malaysia and Brunei), EmTV (Papua New Guinea), Flow Sports (US territories) and Fiji TV.

Analysts will include former internationals from top netball countries such as New Zealand, Australia, England and Jamaica. Anna Stanley (New Zealand), Madison Browne (Australia), Pamela Cookey (England) & Simone Forbes (Jamaica).

Seasoned broadcasters Jenny Woods, Caroline Barker and Sue Gaudion will also be in the mix. The rest of the African continent will be represented by Mary Waya, who has played more than 200 matches for Malawi, Ruth Meeme, who represented Uganda at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, and Perpetua Siyachitema, who captained Zimbabwe at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

SuperSport’s coverage will be anchored by top-rated Andee Mahamba, with a range of top local guests, all of whom represented the Proteas. They include Vanes-Mari du Toit, Amanda Mynhardt, Zanele Mdodana, Nontle Gwavu, Simi Mdaka and Mampho Tsotetsi.

Backed by an all-women production crew – a world first – SuperSport’s package will include live broadcasts of all 60 matches, including those played simultaneously.

In-depth coverage of the Netball World Cup action will be made available on SuperSport’s “Here for Her” channel, a special initiative from SuperSport intended to empower, recognise, and celebrate women achievers in sport.

Among the 16 participating teams in Cape Town will be hosts South Africa, plus Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Malawi, ensuring a powerful African presence.

The tournament begins on July 28 with stage one preliminaries, followed by stage two preliminaries (from July 31) before the playoffs (August 4 and 5) and the placement matches, culminating in the August 6 final.