Malawi News Agency (MANA) Photojournalist Gracian Jeke has died this morning at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Jeke who until his death was working with Malawi News Agency Mzuzu Office was diagnosed with cancer some months ago, according to Media Institute of Southern Africa Malawi Chapter.

He was a member of Nyika Media Club, the umbrella body of Journalists in the north.

General Secretary of the Club Blair Mhone said Jeke made a big contribution to the club.

“Jeke was not just a colleague; he was a friend, a workmate and an integral part of our media fratenity. His dedication, expertise, and vibrant personality made a lasting impact on everyone he interacted with. We are grateful for the time we had with him and the positive influence he had on our lives.

“During their time with us at NMC and as a photojournalist for Malawi News Agency, Jeke made numerous contributions and his passion for work and commitment to excellence was evident in everything he did. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, share his knowledge, and support his colleagues. His absence will be deeply felt by all of us.

“Remember that grief takes time, and healing is a gradual process let us pray for his family so that God may be with them during this trying period. Let us also remember Gracian Jeke for his remarkable contributions, infectious enthusiasm, and the positive impact he had on our lives. May we find solace in the memories we shared and carry his spirit forward in our work and interactions.s,” said Mhone.

According to Late Jeke’s family, burial will take place tomorrow in his home at Chimbalanga in Mulanje.

Today the remains of Jeke will be ferried from Queens to Chimbalanga.