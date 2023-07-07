Police in Chitipa district have arrested 24 Ethiopian nationals for allegedly entering Malawi illegally.

The twenty four were arrested on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Wenya along Chitipa-Nthalire road.

On this material day, patriotic Malawians informed police officers at Chisenga police post of the suspected illegal immigrants travelling in a high roof Toyota Hiace minibus registration number BLK 9336 from Chitipa direction to Nthalire.

The law enforcers followed the minibus to Wenya where the driver and his assistant upon noticing the police abandoned the vehicle together with the occupants and escaped into the bush.

The said vehicle was found to have carried Emmanuel Tiredo 27, Tagay Kibamo 16, Yosefu Abebe aged 21 and twenty one others suspected to be Ethiopian nationals.

They will appear in court soon to answer illegal entry charges.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to trace the driver of the minibus and his assistant.

