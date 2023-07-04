Multi-award-winning hip-hop artist Toast has returned to the music scene with his brand new single, “Ring Ring.”

The song is the second official installment from Toast this year, following the release of “The One” in February. “Ring Ring” is a love song that talks about someone’s declaration of love to their partner, and how their world doesn’t move the same when they are not around.

The song was produced by Trappy Beats and mixed and mastered by the late Eril On Tha Track. Toast has come a long way as an artist, and “Ring Ring” is a sure sign of his continued growth. He is delving deeper into his true melodic bag, hoping to capture a new audience with a different hype.

Whether it’s through his fashion-forward vibe or his ability to mix verses with vernac, Toast has been able to grab the attention of many and show his ability to diversify. In the end, he always goes out the same way he came in: with a catchy tune, heavy flow, and something to remember by.

Listening closely to Toast’s songs, you can hear the true passion he has for his music. He takes you along a journey that is sure to stick with you, through his artistic nature, melodic lyrics, and catchy vibe.