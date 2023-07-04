A 20-year-old businessman identified as Petros Kabowa Mariko has been killed at Gandali village in the area of Traditional Authority M’duwa in the district.

The incident happened while Mariko was on his way to a shop to buy groceries in the wee hours of Monday.

Mchinji police publicist Limbani Mpinganjira said at that time, the suspect known as Samuel was chasing after his brother-in-law after picking a quarrel.

The suspect mistook Marko for the brother in-law and hit him with a blunt object on the head. Marko died on the spot.

In another incident, police in the border district have arrested 27-year-old Clement Phiri, for allegedly running over a two year-old girl at Robert 4 village yesterday.

According to Mpinganjira, the child was playing on a gravel road.

The Toyota Rumion saloon vehicle hit the child as the driver was trying to make a U-turn towards his direction as he was rushing to pick up the guardian of a patient admitted to Mchinji district hospital.

Following the impact, the girl sustained head injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.