Moyale Barracks on Saturday beat Mchinji based Extreme FC to move to position five in the Tnm Super League.

Striker Gasten Simkonda opened the score in 8th minute.

In the 28th minute, Prince Phiri doubled Moyale’s lead heading in Henry Misinjo’s freekick.

In the second half, Extreme tried to come back into the game but McDonald Harawa on goal denied the goal access as he saved several dangerous balls.

At the dot of time, Moyale won by 2 goals to nil.

In a post match interview, Coach for Moyale Barracks Nicolas Mhango praised his boys saying they did what he advised them to do.

“We played our lungs out to show them that we are not failures. I am happy that today’s win gives us a push from where we were to somewhere close to compete with those in top four,” Mhango said.

Extreme Coach Elvis Kafoteka said they need to beef up the squad especially in front and wingers.

“We didn’t play well. No shot registered today, it is the same squad that beat Wanderers, but today our strikers failed to shoot on target. I think we need to boost our squad by bringing in strikers and wingers,” he said.

Moyale moved three steps up from position 8 to 5 with 16 points while Extreme remain at the bottom of the table with 5 points. Both teams have played 11 games.