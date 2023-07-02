Ekwendeni Hammers on Sunday beat Area 30 Police side Blue Eagles at Mzuzu Stadium in week 11 of the Tnm Super League.

Blessings Singini scored in the 32nd minute of the first half from a free-kick which took a deflection before beating John Soko in goal.

Eagles changed their play in the second half but chances to score were just slim as Hammers goalkeeper was good on the day.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of Ekwendeni Hammers.

Speaking after the game, coach for Ekwendeni Hammers Assistant coach Lucky Mauluka said his boys were just good today.

“We played well and we told our boys before the game that they should keep the ball and make more attacks that’s what exactly they did and that’s why we managed to bag three points today,” said Mauluka.

On his part, Blue Eagles Assistant Coach Christopher Sibale blamed the officiating panel.

“We were playing with two teams, Ekwendeni Hammers and the team of referees, how can we score goals while every move we made ended with offside,” said Sibale.

With the win, Hammers move up and replace Chitipa on fourth position with 18 points, while Blue Eagles are on position 8 with 12 points and both have played 11 games.

